With all students returning to school and parents fall back into routine, as the CED Mental Health Dekalb Prevention Specialist I, Iesha Mcelrath, would like to send a friendly reminder that the DeKalb County school system has a Zero Tolerance policy regarding Tobacco and substance possession and use. CED Mental Health Prevention looks forward to being in all DeKalb County schools again this fall and hope to add all school systems to the list! I hope every student has a safe year!
Iesha Mcelrath
Prevention Specialist
256-996-4956
CED Mental Health
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.