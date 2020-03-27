Dear Editor,
Read 2 Samuel 24, and tell me does that remind you of the coronavirus that is currently infecting the world an the United States? I am a believer that history repeats itself, and every major event that happens is in the word of God.
During King David’s reign, he decided to take a poll of Israel. This act displeased God and caused the plague to happen.
These kinds of polls are taken, especially in the political world.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne
