"I am ready to fight for Alabama", so says Republican candidate for Senate Tommy Tuberville, but from what I see, most Republicans are not going to fight for anyone except Donald Trump.
Doug Jones has the better interests of Alabama much more in mind than Tuberville and Trump.
I urge you to keep that in mind when you go and vote.
W. R. Ganguet, Valley Head, Alabama
