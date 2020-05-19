Dear editor,
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (2 Corinthians 7:14)
There are laws in this land that have to be reversed before this verse can take place. There are laws that are contrary to God’s word. God’s name has been taken out of public places. Abortion of babies is the law of the land. This is nothing but murder. “Gay rights” have been permitted in this land. People have the choice whether they want to be a man or woman. Prayer is prohibited in public places or before various events such as ball games. Men and women are allowed to use the same restrooms. As long as the practices is continued things are going to get worse. Not better. God will not permit sin to go on, despite his mercy upon man.
The United States was founded upon God’s word, and the freedom to practice faith and religion from persecution. (Revelation 12:1-6)
Remember September 11, 20001, the day the towers fell. People seemed to get serious about the situation. That lasted about one month, then things went on as usual.
It seems to me we are currently in the days of the seals of the four horsemen. (Revelation 6) There are religious leaders that think a great awakening will come from this. I hope that they are right. I know one thing: God’s word will fulfill.
The Christian people have stayed silent and let the evil go on. They have refused to take a stand against these issues. (Revelation 4:14-22) We let the ways of the world creep into our churches (Jeremiah 6:15-17).
I have heard it said, don;t mix religion and politics. When a political party goes against God’s word:the Christians should get involved and vote. The Democratic Party approves of more principles that goes against what’s in the Bible. I don’t want these people running the government. That is why I vote in elections. I vote Republican and I don’t care who knows it. Right now this party stands more for the principles that I believe in.
I write these letters because I love this nation and for the soldiers that fought for our freedom, that died and handicap for life. Chances are I won’t be around long. As I said before, I refuse to be silent and watch this nation go to hell.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne
