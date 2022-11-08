One day last week, I experienced a blizzard. Yes, I know what month it is. I also know that I live in the Deep South. In spite of all that, last week, in the first week of November, I walked out in my back yard and saw a blizzard pouring down on me. 

We rarely get snow down here and the only real blizzard I can remember was back in 1993. I lived in Rainbow City, and we were pelted with around a foot-and-a-half of snow that piled up in our yard. The blizzard last week didn’t pile up the white stuff on the ground, but it did pile up brown stuff. A hard-and-long gust of wind whipped across my yard and brown leaves fell from the trees so rapidly, and in such large number, I could hardly see anything but leaves. It looked like a brownout blizzard.

