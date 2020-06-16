An old Cherokee told his grandson, “My son, there is a battle between two wolves inside us all. One is Evil. It is anger, greed, jealousy, resentment, inferiority, lies and ego. The other is Good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, humility, kindness, empathy & truth.”
The boy thought about it and asked, “Grandfather, which wolf wins?”
The old man quietly replied, “The one you feed.” – Author Unknown
Our country faces so many crises today that we are all reeling, financially, physically and emotionally. And all the while, the federal administration continues to respond with anger, hostility and pettiness.
They have responded to a pandemic with greed, demanding that states, contrary to CDC guidelines, open up their economies. The rich are getting richer at the price of one thousand deaths a day, with no end in sight.
We have watched yet another unarmed black man crying, “I can’t breathe!” as he is murdered by the police. The president replies with anger and inferiority, trying to appear strong by teargassing and pelting lawful protesters so that he can hold up a bible in an ego-driven photo op.
He has attacked and criticized peaceful protesters with Russian-generated lies, saying a 75-year-old man who was pushed to the pavement by police, has somehow staged the attack.
In each of these situations the president had the opportunity to draw the country together. At no point did I see any response from him that revealed love, kindness, empathy, truth, hope, humility or peace. Instead, he continues to feed the wrong wolf.
Tobey Miller, Fort Payne
