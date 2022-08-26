We just celebrated “National Kelly Day.” No, really.
It’s exactly what it sounds like, too – a day set aside to honor those with the name “Kelly.” I know what you’re thinking. I wondered the exact same thing – if the Kellys of the world have their day, is there a name fest for the rest of us? The answer is…maybe.
Look, I didn’t Google the names of everyone I know, but I did check a few close friends. “National Mark Day” is Oct. 18.
I have no idea who decides who gets a national name day and who doesn’t. I am guessing there is a committee somewhere, because there’s always a committee somewhere. Someone makes a motion, hopes for a second and then the committee votes yay or nay – if enough people vote in favor of a name – Bubby Boo, for example – a celebratory day is born. If not, well. It saddens me greatly to report Bubby Boo apparently didn’t manage to muster quite enough support.
If you’re dying to know if and when your name has its own special day of recognition, I completely understand. Go, Google. I’ll wait. Just understand that it might be better not to know. It’s a heavy thing, having an entire national day named in honor of your name. Arguably an even heavier thing not to have one. As for all our Kelly friends out there (and I’m assuming derivative spellings count too, so here’s to you, Kellie Pickler), I’m afraid this apparently goes in the other direction – not too far back in time, “National Ignore Kelly Day” came and went on June 18. Are we meant to ignore all the Kellys that day, or only people specifically named Kelly Day?
Adding to the confusion, national name days should not be confused with name days – the later being a tradition associated with the feast day of a saint after whom a person is named. This has roots in Catholic and Eastern Orthodox countries and is mostly a European thing. In Bulgaria, name days are apparently celebrated by children bringing chocolates and other sweets to schools, presents are exchanged, and guests are welcome without invitation. So, sort of like Valentine’s Day, Christmas, and an introverts’ worst nightmare all rolled up into one.
We do, in fact, already have days a lot like that – we call those birthdays. Yes, people in Bulgaria also get to celebrate their birthdays separately. No, fellow Americans, it is not fair. Then again, we do have the Fourth of July. ‘Merica, amirite?
For National Kelly Day, I would say that if you happen know a Kelly, then do something nice for them. Post something on their Facebook page, give them a high five, take them out to lunch, buy them a Cadillac. Yes, that did escalate quickly. The gift-giving etiquette for this sort of thing isn’t exactly clear.
The Kellys share their special name day with some other national days – most notably, “National Logan Day.” Yep, sorry Logans. I kind of buried the lede for you fine folks. I had a cat named Logan, once. He was named after the alias for the comic book character Wolverine, who is also widely celebrated on Aug. 26.
If you happen to be a Logan who is engaged to a Kelly, and you didn’t pick Aug. 26 for your wedding date, I’m afraid you’ve missed the boat. Your best K-9 friend could have been the ringbearer. Maybe you should have planned it better. On March 1. That’s “National Wedding Planning Day.” Is there a “National This Is Starting To Make My Head Hurt Day?”
