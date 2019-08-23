We are only one month away from Boom Days.
This event continues to get better each year. I don’t think people realize the amount of work and planning that goes into this. The Boom Days Committee meets all year and plans out every detail of the event. Each year we review what can be improved on from the previous years.
This year Diamond Rio will be our Saturday night headliner. The band was formed in 1989. In 1991, they released “Meet in the Middle” and became the first country group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. Through their career, 5 No. 1 singles and 22 Top 10 singles. In more than 30 years they have sold over 10 million albums and still have all the original band members today. The band has raised over 1 million dollars for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award. It is such an honor to have these guys play in Fort Payne.
Our headliner Friday night is Adam Hood. Adam has played the college towns for years with his southern rock songs. If you have never heard him then you are in for a treat. His music hits home with beautiful lyrics that we all can relate to.
The rest of the bands this year are all locals. I am proud to say that. We have so much musical talent in this area and it needs to be highlighted. Friday night Jacob Stiefel will open for Adam Hood. Saturday will begin with Jess Goggans at noon, followed by Still Kickin’, Me and the Girls and Wildwood. All local acts will put on a fantastic show. There will be three side stages with music going all day. The city park will be filled with dog demonstrations, a blacksmith and several art vendors. We made adjustments to the children’s area this year. You can now purchase a wrist band for $10 which get you unlimited bounce house usage and 5 tickets that can be used at any other activity. This year, we will offer face painting, balloon animals, pony rides, rock climbing wall, meltdown ride and a trampoline bungee jump ride. This will be much more affordable for parents.
I hope you all enjoy this year’s Boom Days. Please give us your feedback so we can continue to improve.
Visit boomdays.com for more information and updates.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
