A great loss to the entertainment world

This week we lost a hometown hero as the whole world mourned the passing of an extraordinary talent. 

 Contributed Photo

Throughout the decades of watching the Alabama Band sustained as popular entertainers, I’ve occasionally reminded myself to stop and mentally absorb how extraordinary “the boys” make it to share a hometown. I’ve done so because I understand that great and terrible truth: This won’t last forever.

It would be greedy to expect it to and we wouldn’t appreciate it as much.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.