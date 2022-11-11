A great loss to the entertainment world

Throughout the decades of watching the Alabama Band sustained as popular entertainers, I’ve occasionally reminded myself to stop and mentally absorb how extraordinary “the boys” make it to share a hometown. I’ve done so because I understand that great and terrible truth: This won’t last forever.
It would be greedy to expect it to and we wouldn’t appreciate it as much.
A half-century ago, Randy, Teddy and Jeff became superstars. It meant a lot that they chose to put Fort Payne on the map and to live here among us ordinary folks. With their wealth and fame, they could have lived anywhere, but they chose to come home and to celebrate their roots.
Who among us has not felt great pride hearing our city mentioned in the song “Christmas in Dixie”?
That’s why it hurts so much to lose a part of it.
Alabama -- as experienced in my youth-- is no more. Honestly, that ended when Mark Herndon departed, but that incarnation will fade even more now that one of the group’s founders has died.
Many entertainers experience their 15 minutes in the limelight and then coast off the fumes of past glory, but Alabama continues to entertain adoring fans in concerts performed all over the country.
It’s not a loss of popularity or a well-deserved rest on laurels that has brought “Alabama Classic” to an end. Rather, it was a terrible disease that robbed Jeff Cook of his musical skill and his vibrancy as a larger-than-life personality, gone long before his time to take a final bow.
Yet in this time of sadness, I found myself feeling continued pride while visiting the bronze statues downtown and the Alabama Fan Club and Museum. There I saw fans, feeling a shared melancholy, visiting to pay their respects and to feel some closeness to the man whose guitar and fiddle playing provided the soundtrack of their lives.
I’d mourned great performers before. Losing Stevie Ray Vaughn and Neil Peart hurt me to my core because their music brought joy and made my days more tolerable. But they were distant celebrities I only experienced from recordings or tiny pixels. Now we’ve lost a performer who was less abstract, a regular guy living down the street, allowing us to vicariously bask in the extraordinary circumstances of his life.
Sadly, I can’t say I knew Jeff Cook terribly well. There are probably lots of folks now claiming they were BFFs to anyone who wouldn’t know any better.We had occasional interactions through publicizing Alabama’s philanthropy and my father managing Alabama’s merchandise warehouse during the 80s.
I envy those of you who genuinely knew him well. I offer condolences and hope the memories of good times cause us to smile more than we cry. People are never truly gone as long as we remember them. He’s one that the world will not soon forget.
Let’s lift up Randy and Teddy and those around them in our thoughts and prayers. I appreciate their willingness to keep the music going a bit longer. It’s what Jeff expressly told them he wanted to happen.
It hurts to say goodbye to a man -- and an era -- but it’s comforting to know that he is no longer suffering from Parkinson’s.
I imagine Jeff showing up at the Pearly Gates, as a chorus of angels sings, “If you’re gonna play in Heaven, you’ve gotta have a fiddler in the band...”
