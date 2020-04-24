Editor:
Many of DeKalb County residents are very disturbed by this COVID-19 virus that has enveloped the entire world.
I have prayed much and studied the Bible about this situation. My favorite verse is Romans 8:28 “For we know that all things work together for good to them that love the Lord.”
As a Christian, I see blessings coming from this pestilence:
1. USA coming back to the worship of God
2. Families reconnecting
3. Children playing outside in the sunshine
4. More unity between the Democrats and Republicans
5. People helping others
6. Prescription drugs and other items made in China returning to be made here
7. President Trump getting more respect from the constituents
Our God is a mighty God who brings good out of evil.
Mary Ann Cole, Fort Payne
