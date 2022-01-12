Today (1/5/2022) I observed a pickup truck coming into town at the intersection of Airport Rd. and Rt. 11.
This vehicle had a large flag flying from it’s bed that read: F—K Biden. You can fill in the blanks. There was a sheriff or police vehicle parked near K&M outdoors at the time with a clear view of traffic. I know the officer may have been occupied doing other things but I cannot believe that that language is allowed in a public setting. If there is not an ordinance against that there should be, I don’t care who it’s directed at. This sort of behavior is disgusting to much of the public and if allowed to continue will get out of control.
Mark Porter,
Fort Payne, AL
