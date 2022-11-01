I hate to admit this, but sometimes I spend more time on my computer than I do with some family members.

No doubt, you have heard that the rock-and-roll, rockabilly, and country music icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died. Honestly, I was never a huge fan of Mr. Lewis’ music. I do, however, recognize his musical talent and his contribution to the early years of rock and roll. Years later, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. My condolences to Mr. Lewis’ family, as well as my prayers.

