It was a time! We had driven my old SUV for 12 years and for 215,000 miles. We’ve been together for so long, and traveled together so far, I couldn’t bear to let her go…so I didn’t! She has been faithful. Never one-single time has she stranded me on the side of some dark-desert highway, with or without cool wind in my hair! Since the dealer didn’t want to pay me much of anything to take her off my hands, I decided to keep her, but I did buy a new one. I have used my old one like a truck to haul lumber, instruments, and who knows what else, so I’ll still do that, and maybe I can keep my new one nice and clean.

I must admit, however, that I am slightly intimidated by the new one. It is what they call a smart vehicle. I now have a smart phone, a smart television, a smart laptop, but the same ol’ dummy trying to operate them! I’m still trying to learn what all it will do, and what all I don’t have to do anymore.

