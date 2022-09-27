Perhaps it’s just me, but it sure does feel like people have become unusually mean-spirited these days. Yeah, I know. Life is rough so you gotta be tough, as Johnny Cash used to say.

I don’t expect everyone to join hands and sing kumbaya, at least not when we’re all reeling from inflation and the nightly “news” seems designed specifically to make us hate and fear our neighbor.

