What is going on in our nation today?
Have people forgotten to pray and ask God to show us the way?
Have we forgotten that this is a Christian nation founded on Christian values and morals?
And although the wrongs seem so strong, and it seems like the enemy has won. Right is never defeated, and in the end, truth will win.
God said, “if we humble ourselves and pray and turn from our wicked ways, He will forgive us and heal our land.”
This generation owes the next generation a nation better than this one. And with God’s help, we can be a little bit better than we think we are, do a little bit more than we thought we could, and fight a little bit harder for the truth.
God has blessed America. We are his shining light, an example of His love for all his children. But, somewhere, somehow along the way, we forgot who we are. We have become jealous, angry, hard-hearted, hateful, liars, greedy and entitled.
God said, “he that saith he is in the light, and hateth his brother is in darkness.”
Jesus said, “you are my disciples if you have love one to another.”
Now is the time for healing. Only God can help us, and only God can help us, and only God can change our heart. Today, we can start to love.
Viola Choate, Henagar, Alabama
