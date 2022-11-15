Most people are quick to recognize those in a military uniform with a heartfelt “Thank you for your service.” It’s the right thing to do, as we owe the 1% of our fellow citizens who volunteer to defend the rest of us a huge debt.

But alongside our service members, there are often-overlooked people who also bear the sacrifice and burden of military duty. They are the spouses, children, parents, grandparents, and other loved ones of service members, and they deserve our recognition — especially during Military Families Month this November.

