Aesop tells a tale of four oxen and a lion. The lion prowls the field where the oxen graze. But each time he attacks, the oxen turn their tails to one another so that when the lion approaches, he is met with the horns of one of them. But, alas, the oxen begin a-quarrelling among themselves and each goes off to his own pasture. The lion attacks them one by one and makes an end to all four.
In Mark 3:25, Jesus says “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
The president of the United States openly declares that he is not interested in the opinions of those who don’t agree with him. He denigrates them. He calls them names. He encourages us to fight among ourselves, even to the point of violence.
Tommy Tuberville is committed to joining the president in this division. He expresses no interest in working with anyone who disagrees with him (that is, disagrees with Trump). He would have us divided into two Alabamas: Those who blindly follow Donald Trump and those who don’t.
Doug Jones is a wiser man. His campaign slogan is “One Alabama.” Even if you disagree with him, he will listen to your concerns and work to bring Alabama together. He did not go to Washington to follow behind anyone. He went there to represent all of Alabama; one Alabama.
So, which is the wiser choice? Do we wish to be set a-quarreling among ourselves or do we wish to see our neighbors and our friends as fellow Alabamians who happen to disagree with us on some issues? Shall we divide our house or work to unite it? Both the fable and the words of Jesus offer a clear answer.
Tobey Miller, Fort Payne, Alabama
