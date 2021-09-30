I wish to thank everyone that had me in their prayers when I had to go through heart surgery nearly two years ago. I consider it a miracle that I am still living. I want to express my thanks to the nurses and to the staff at Crowne for lifting my name in prayer.
I have witnessed when someone has a crisis or come to a crossroads in their lives that they will gather around together and pray for that person.
Prayer will work, especially people getting together and agreeing. Folks that are Christians and have been “born again” walk by faith in this life if they are breathing.
I want to thank my nephew for praying over me before I went into the operating room.
My God is not through with me yet, and may God bless that called my name on my behalf. There are so many things and blessi ngs in my life that I take granted.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
