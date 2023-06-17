Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.