Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is the subject of reading. Hopefully, people enjoyed last week’s article about summer reading trends.
For that article, I asked a lot of librarians and people I know in general to comment on or recommend books they like. Some friends and I have lately been making our way through “Where the Crawdads Sing” which we wanted to read prior to seeing the movie adaptation. I tend to do that sometimes – buy books and then not read them right away, even though I always make a pact with myself that I won’t buy more books until I’ve read through those I already own. I recently learned that the Japanese have a name for stacks of unread books like this: tsundoku.
I have the best of intentions when I buy them, and – to be fair – I do get around to reading them, eventually.
I enjoy reading and while I do go through long phases where I read voraciously - if I’m being honest – I also go through phases where I don’t read nearly as much as I should. Part of this is merely due to getting distracted by other things in life, and time seems to be a much more fleeting commodity these days. Of course, like anything else, it’s a matter of setting priorities. Reading for pleasure is important for a number reasons, not the least of which being that it helps keep us healthy. A controlled study by the Yale University of Public Health found that people who read for at least 30 minutes a day live an average of two years longer than non-readers. So, for those of you kindly taking the time to read this column right now, maybe it will add a few quality minutes to your lifespan. You’re welcome.
There’s also research suggesting consistent reading reduces stress, improves emotional stress, and might help slow the cognitive decline associated with aging. Reading boosts brain power, increases vocabulary, and promotes empathy. Lord knows we could likely do with a bit more of that these days.
What we specifically read and enjoy, of course, varies greatly. There’s no accounting for individuality. We read newspapers, such as this one, to stay informed and enjoy features on the interesting things our friends and neighbors are doing. When it comes to books, some people enjoy non-fiction, others mysteries or suspense, still others live for science fiction or fantasy, and some may gravitate towards specific writers. There’s also nothing wrong with being eclectic and liking a bit of everything.
If asked to make my own recommendations, longtime readers and anyone who knows me well already knows what I’m going to say. Fiction wise, the novel that always tops my list is “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. And not just because of the Alabama connection, but rather because it has important and enduring messages (yes plural, there’s a lot of wisdom to be found in that book). I know most of us were (or will be) exposed to it as early as high school, but I highly recommend revisiting it later in life, through the lens of more mature eyes. To me, it’s an entirely different experience as an adult (and yes, I have also seen the movie and the stage play – there’s currently a version touring starring none other than Richard “John Boy” Thomas as Atticus Finch coming to Nashville in August that might well be worth a road trip).
A close second for favorite novel would be Kurt Vonnegut’s “Cat’s Cradle.” Hey, I said there’s nothing wrong with being eclectic. While it’s not even close to his most famous work and not one that’s often assigned in school settings, it’s still one of his best in my opinion. A dear friend introduced me to Vonnegut and Leonard Cohen in my early college days, and I’ve been hooked on both ever since. I still owe her a great debt. Other fiction writers I might recommend: Chuck Palahniuk, Cormac McCarthy, Paulo Coelho, and Neil Gaiman, just to name a few. For non-fiction, “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote is a good one, and the mental health therapist in me always recommends “The Happiness Trap” by my friend Dr. Russ Harris. As said though, there’s no accounting for individuality. What I really recommend for everyone is also what I recommend for myself: more phases that involve reading than phases that don’t, and fewer books collecting dust on the shelves.
