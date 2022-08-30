In the 11 years since the space shuttle Atlantis blasted off the launch pad on the final mission of that program, I’ve missed the delicious anticipation of exploring the final frontier.

Oh sure, it’s been interesting to watch the billionaires play with their rockets and do publicity stunts such as taking TV’s Captain Kirk (William Shatner) on a joyride, but there’s much sentimental joy in watching our nation’s smartest nerds do audacious things – not to cash in, but to see if we can pull it off.

