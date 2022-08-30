In the 11 years since the space shuttle Atlantis blasted off the launch pad on the final mission of that program, I’ve missed the delicious anticipation of exploring the final frontier.
Oh sure, it’s been interesting to watch the billionaires play with their rockets and do publicity stunts such as taking TV’s Captain Kirk (William Shatner) on a joyride, but there’s much sentimental joy in watching our nation’s smartest nerds do audacious things – not to cash in, but to see if we can pull it off.
I felt excited on Monday for the test launch of NASA’s long-awaited Artemis rocket on an un-crewed Moon-orbiting mission, originally scheduled more than five years ago. When the engineers scrubbed the launch due to a problem with the engines, it felt a bit like your date canceling because she forgot about her girlfriends’ group getaway.
If there’s one consistent trait defining our space program, it’s projects going over budget and falling behind schedule. Huge costs and inevitable setbacks are always the controversial part of a publicly-funded space program, but the risks are worth the rewards.
Some will argue that we should just leave it up to Elon’s Space X, Bezos’s Blue Origin and Branson’s Virgin Galactic, but private entrepreneurs will always be limited by a practical aversion to taking risks.
Without public investment in the research and development of defense projects 64 years ago, for example, we wouldn’t have today the backbone of the internet that shaped the modern world and allowed those guys to amass their fortunes.
Nearly 60 years ago, JFK declared “we choose to go to the moon… and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too… But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic?”
It matters that our race to space against Russia resulted in triumph and scientific advancement and that we re-directed the use of these rockets developed as instruments of destruction and instead used them for shared conquest and curiosity.
The money we’ve spent on space exploration has catapulted the United States to a position of pre-eminence and produced inventions that we use daily to save lives, keep us healthy and improve environmental sustainability.
These innovations include artificial limbs, robotic sensors, scratch-resistant lenses, insulin pumps, heat-resistant suits used by firefighters, LASIK, CAT scans and MRIs, solar cells, water filtration, wireless headsets, shock absorbers, freeze-dried foods, baby formula, camera phones, CAT scans and MRIs, air purifiers, Memory foam, home insulation, ice-resistant airplanes, LEDs, portable computers, athletic shoes, and many others.
So, it is short-sighted to measure the return on investment of the space program on a launch.
For now, we get to enjoy the stunning images being delivered by the James Webb Telescope, with remarkably detailed views of light from distant galaxies that took 13.1 billion years to reach us. It can detect objects up to 100 times fainter than Hubble can and uses sensors to observe things that are not visible to the naked eye.
After 26 years of planning and development, $10 billion spent and six months nervously watching the telescope full of delicate instruments blast off, deploy and calibrate while a million miles away, the images beamed back home have lived up to the hype and are already profoundly changing our understanding of our universe.
So many things could have gone catastrophically wrong, but the scientists nailed it with precision and demonstrated that human beings have the capacity to do remarkable things if we challenge ourselves to attempt audacious things and have the patience to see the results of hard work.
