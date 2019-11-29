Dealing with grief this holiday season

I’d like to wish all of our readers a happy belated Thanksgiving.
I hope you all enjoyed a good meal with good company.
As I enjoyed my Thanksgiving festivities surrounded by family and friends indulging in some turkey and green bean casserole, I began to think of all the families who have lost a loved one recently.
I wonder how their holiday has changed and how they are dealing with it.
My family lost our ‘Mawmaw’ at the start of 2019. The holidays were especially hard for all of us that year.
We had Thanksgiving and Christmas at her house, and without her here, it was not the same.
Her cooking was missed, but most of all, she was and still is greatly missed.
While trying to cope with grief, I stumbled upon whatsyourgrief.com, a website with great articles and tips for people who have lost a loved one.
I wanted to share some of those for anyone who may need them this holiday season...
• acknowledge the holidays will be different and tough.
• decide which traditions you want to keep and which you’d like to change.
• remember, everyone does not grieve the same way.
• send a holiday card to friends of your loved one who you may regret having lost touch with.
• visit your loved one’s gravesite and leave an essential holiday item.
• skip holiday events if you feel overload.
• make a memorial ornament, wreath, or other decoration in honor of your loved one.
There are many ways to deal with grief, but it’s especially hard during the holidays.
This holiday season, I encourage you to be thoughtful when dealing with people.
You never know what they may be battling or going through, and a little kindness goes a long way.
— Cinthia Rico is a staff writer for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
