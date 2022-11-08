Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Fort Payne and across America.
USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on-time.
We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day.
This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.
Additionally, we have the space we need to manage all packages and mail when they reach us.
We’ve strategically expanded our footprint by 8.5 million square feet throughout the country to augment space shortages at existing postal facilities and we’ve deployed new technology on our workroom floors to make sure we can track and move mail and packages quickly and to get them on their way.
The 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service pride themselves on playing an important role in delivering the holidays for the nation.
We’ve had more than 100,000 part time employees convert to full time positions since January 2021.
And there is still time to join our team for the holiday season.
Open seasonal positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.
Thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service.
Our Fort Payne postal team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.
Amy Brooks
Fort Payne
