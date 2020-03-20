Editor,
The DeKalb Shrine Club would like to thank all of our sponsors of the 2020 Shriners Rodeo, along with everybody who supported us by buying tickets and attended the rodeo. We invite everyone to support our sponsors, as they are all part of our community. This year’s rodeo was a great success and will allow us to help lots of families. March 5 and 6, 2021 are the dates for next year’s fourth annual rodeo.
DeKalb Shriner Club
