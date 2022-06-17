A 1970 memo in the Nixon Presidential Library detailed a 318-page proposal from an aide in the Administration for a partisan, pro-GOP news operation to be potentially paid for and run out of the White House, aimed at sidelining the mainstream media by delivering prepackaged pro-Nixon news to local television stations.
When Fox News launched in 1996, it fulfilled this nakedly partisan ploy by Roger Ailes to circumvent the mainstream news sources that had presented coverage of the Watergate hearings.
The details from the testimony aired on television ultimately destroyed Nixon’s public credibility, leading him to resign rather than face the humiliation of becoming the first president forcibly removed from office.
Ailes was visionary for understanding the power of television to shape the political narrative.
Last week, Fox News was the only major outlet not to air the primetime hearing hosted by the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, ensuring that its audience would not have to witness new clips of people assaulting police officers while breaching the complex.
It’s understandably awkward for Fox since several of the network’s personalities are directly implicated by exchanging text messages advising the White House on steps to take during that fateful day.
It’s troubling, but not terribly surprising, to see tight cohesion between the people being covered and those covering them. It’s one thing to be on friendly terms with sources, entirely another to be beholden to them.
Fox News is doing a great disservice to its viewers by hiding these hearings from public scrutiny.
In these hearings, we hear people who were intimately involved in the events testifying -- under oath -- for the first time in some cases.
This is a very important point: What someone says in a press conference can be much different than what he or she says under threat of perjury.
The only consequence for lying to a reporter like me is getting embarrassed if I point out evidence that you tried to pull a fast one. But you won’t go to jail for being deceitful, which is why so much of what you’ve been told and shown through media lens qualifies as little more than propaganda.
Donald Trump got 80% of the vote locally in the last election, so I’m getting it from both sides right now: those who think we are no better than Fox News for “ignoring” the hearings in our coverage vs those who will get angry if we mention them at all.
I’d point out that while we occasionally share in these pages what our lawmakers say and do on national matters, we don’t have reporters assigned to the D.C. beat. There’s no shortage of such reporting, and our goal is to tell you what’s happening at your child’s school or in your neighborhood.
You, the public, our readers, have the expressive forum of this page available to share what’s on your mind, within reasonable limits.
It’s troubling when politics exert pressure on the public discourse and retaliation is threatened against media figures whenever information someone dislikes is not suppressed from readers/viewers or information that’s been weaponized isn’t used as a blunt object against someone they hate.
My point here is not to critique the people who are the subject of this probe or to praise those investigating these events.
I will admit that the hearings have made for fascinating viewing and unveiled far more than I expected. I encourage you to view them for yourself.
You may be shocked by incriminating information or you may determine that it’s all just a bunch of partisan hogwash. And in doing so, you’ll feel the satisfaction of knowing that you confronted disturbing information with an open mind rather than hiding from it and weren’t shielded from information ever reaching you because its politically inconvenient to someone who is counting on your vote.
The guys at Fox would love to drown out any mention of Jan. 6 with a flood of stories making you angry about inflation to the point of distracting you from even being aware.
Don’t expect the full facts from any “news” channel that exists exclusively to deflect during scandals and attack the other guys.
As a news consumer, I prefer the truth, even when it may not yield what I prefer to hear. Any truth too flimsy to withstand a little scrutiny is no truth at all. It’s better to be an informed adult than treated like a child who is told lies about mythical fictions to preserve innocence.
Or is it ignorance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.