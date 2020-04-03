Dear Editor,
Governor Ivey’s order for non-essential businesses to close until April 17 was necessary. However, our neighbors who own small businesses are being required to do without revenues from their businesses for three weeks, and their employees are having to do without earnings.
I haven’t heard any of these small business persons complaining about the governor’s order. I think of Harris Furniture, Fort Payne Footworks, A Bushel & a Peck, Akins Furniture, Thomas & Son Furniture, The Willow Tree, Hannah’s Closet, and others.
Meanwhile, there are big-box stores that sell some of these same items and will be allowed to remain open and keep selling these items that the local guys can’t sell.
I, for one, will be waiting until the small local guys reopen before buying any of this stuff that can wait, and I believe they all can wait. I urge everyone to do the same. #waitforlocal
Sincerely,
Scott C. Lloyd,
Centre, Alabama
