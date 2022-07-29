This week I heard someone on TV refer to Alabamians as “the dumbest bunch of redneck, backwoods bigots and rubes this side of Jim Crow”.
I can take some good-natured teasing from anyone who doesn’t mind receiving some of their own medicine, but that sort of nasty talk is more often than not directed at me rather than to me.
Our defenders in the punditry like to call those who make fun of us “out-of-touch elites”, but I’m not convinced that pointing out someone’s sophistication is really an effective counter-punch. That’s sort of like calling me a “cracker” as a derogatory reference to being Caucasian.
Ouch, I guess?
“Redneck” as a derogatory slam is chiefly applied to rural whites in the south, a reference to the sunburn found on farmers’ necks. There’s obviously no shame in having callused hands from hard work done in the fields to feed your family. Calling someone a “rube” is the same as labeling them an unsophisticated person, with the terms “country bumpkin”, “hick”, “yokel” and “hillbilly” serving as synonyms for simple, straightforward rural people.
These are just words. But some of the stereotypes are kinda true. “Mama” may refer to your mother or your wife. We do love our guns, eat a lot of fried food, are politically conservative and can’t drive very well in the snow. It’s still fairly common to marry your high school sweetheart, and you’d better not disrespect a Southern woman unless you’re trying to see your life turned into a country music song about heartache or revenge.
Generalizations are just never a good idea when dismissing an entire group of people as uneducated, racist and gullible.
Trust me, I’ve lived in California and seen plenty of people who’d qualify as stupid and lazy. The wacky townspeople in the fictional rural Canadian town of “Letterkenny” are more redneck than most of the actual Alabamians I know, but that doesn’t prevent us from being the whipping boy for rural stereotypes despite all of the world-class, high-tech stuff that happens in Huntsville.
Looks can deceive so be careful how you pre-judge.
I’ve seen people covered in scary tattoos who are dedicated to volunteering at their kids’ school and I’ve witnessed folks in their Sunday best treating waitresses like garbage and leaving without tipping despite going home in luxury automobiles.
Alabamians have been the butt of countless jokes about incest, but that’s just poking fun how everyone is related to everyone else in small towns. I think. I’m not aware of any rampant inbreeding, but I don’t get out that often.
If “you ain’t from around here,” you might encounter a Southerner moving and talking real slow, but that shouldn’t be attributed to stupidity or laziness. With this dang humidity, of course we conserve our energy!
It may not matter to you what people in other parts of America think of us, but I think we can (and should) prove them wrong instead of constantly fueling that narrative that we’re a bunch of impoverished and uneducated bigots.
It may be blasphemous to say this right as Coach Saban is readying the troops for battle, but we should pursue excellence in things that are more important than college football.
There, I said it.
I’m talking about metrics like education, health care, infrastructure, economy, crime and opportunity. I’m tired of people perceiving Alabama as only slightly less terrible and run down than Mississippi.
In many ways, DeKalb County is way ahead of the pack with good schools and some of the most beautiful scenery you could ask for. Let’s take that head start and see how much further we can take things if we stop accepting that the status quo is as good as it gets.
We need to put politicians on a short leash when they resort to passing laws that are doomed to be struck down in court just so they can use them in TV commercials. Yeah, we’re proud people -- rebels -- but do we really have to protest being told who we aren’t allowed to discriminate against?
I’m proud of where I come from, but also kinda embarrassed when those stories make national headlines.
Alabama has so much to offer the world culturally beyond humor at our expense. I cringe when I see those pretend maps of America that label parts of the country based on their prevalent characteristics and have “no travel zone” stretching across the deep south like you’ll hear banjos if you stop for a bathroom break.
I get that it’s a joke, but it’s not a very funny one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.