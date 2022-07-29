This week I heard someone on TV refer to Alabamians as “the dumbest bunch of redneck, backwoods bigots and rubes this side of Jim Crow”.

I can take some good-natured teasing from anyone who doesn’t mind receiving some of their own medicine, but that sort of nasty talk is more often than not directed at me rather than to me. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.