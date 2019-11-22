Over the next several weeks, we’ll come together in ways that we usually don’t during the rest of the year. We follow traditions central to our identity as Americans, sitting down to carve turkeys and watch football with our families.
As we repeat these rituals for the connections they sustain, there’s no denying that things have changed. Our country is deeply divided. During the Civil War, brothers fought on opposite sides of battlefields, so one can imagine the insufferable tragedy for the mothers knowing sons were literally out for each other’s blood. It’s ridiculous that we couldn’t set aside our stubbornness and resolve our differences back then like civilized people.
Civilized… pffft! When our passions are provoked, we easily lose perspective.
Mothers pray that family members who have little in common can make it through an afternoon together without getting into heated arguments over politics, religion or college football – the three hot buttons sure to incite disagreements.
In today’s politically charged environment, personal relationships become casualties of war. Online acquaintances “unfriend” one another because views differ. We understandably prefer the company of someone who is an easier fit for our tribe.
This was true for my brother, Mark.
Some of you might remember him. He was a sweet teddy bear of a man with the capacity for great compassion, but his heart had hardened over politics. When he moved back from Nashville, he and I were squarely on opposite sides of the ideological divide. I welcomed a spirited discussion, but our mother fussed at us not to get into such talk around the dinner-table because he would get his feelings hurt and eventually say, “Well, I guess you just know everything and I’m just dumb.”
I didn’t think he was dumb, not at all. But his rhetoric was lazy. He simply regurgitated partisan talking points he’d heard from professional media pundits on the TV.
The last time I saw my brother, I was the one furious with him. I don’t even remember what he had said to drive me to the point of disengagement, but I made sure my displeasure resonated when our family assembled to take mom out on Mother’s Day. I went out of my way to ignore him. Cold shoulder successfully deployed. Take that, bro...
A few days later, my sister called me at my new job in Chattanooga to tell me that our brother, who was in poor health and living at a local nursing home, slipped and fell. She said he was at the hospital unconscious and in bad shape. She didn’t tell me he was already dead because she knew I would drop everything and race home to Fort Payne. She didn’t want to lose both of her brothers in one day.
As I stood over his cold, gray corpse at the hospital, I cried with regret that he left this world without hearing me say that I loved him. I assumed we would play nice again next time.
But there was no next time.
As his casket lowered into the ground, I wished for 10 more seconds to have different last words!
This holiday season, I beg you, please keep your head out of the divisive political drama on television and put down your phones. Seek to listen and understand more than arming yourself with discussion points to hurl at someone you love but possibly don’t like very much at the moment.
Just coexist for a few hours; spend that time recalling good memories when few of us thought much about or cared strongly what was happening hundreds of miles away in DC.
Family is the most important thing in this world, and this rare time we get to spend with each other should not be wasted with pointless arguing with those whose minds we won’t change. Next year, the best holiday present you may get is a precious extension of your time together.
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. Email: news@times-journal.com.
