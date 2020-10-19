Friday evening about 6:30 PM we had a tree in our neighborhood fall on power lines and snap a pole. We were without power, internet and cable. We also had our 22 month old granddaughter spending the night with us. She lives in our neighborhood and her parents were also without power. We are writing to commend the men who worked until after 11 in the rain and very difficult circumstances to restore our power. To have to place a new pole is time consuming and hard work. Thank you to all who helped restore our power. We also want to thank the guys from the Fort Payne Improvement Authority and Charter for spending most of Saturday getting those services restored. When our power came back on those services had been interrupted as well. It’s nice to be in a town where people work together to make life better for its citizens. We must never take that for granted.
Sincerely,
Danny and Beth Mince, Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
