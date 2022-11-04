Republicans and Democrats are characterizing Tuesday’s election in existential terms.
If you are listening to the primetime TV pundits and the radio ads right now, you’re probably riddled with anxiety.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s radio ad is so over-the-top with conspiracy theories, it’s no wonder unstable people are showing up at Nancy Pelosi’s house with a hammer and threatening to smash her kneecaps unless she admits to being a cannibalistic commie sex trafficking devil worshiper.
Even more disturbing are all of the people who think it is somehow amusing that Pelosi’s husband suffered a fractured skull.
Resorting to violence and voter suppression tactics like standing next to ballot boxes in intimidating tactical gear suggests an inability to make a persuasive case to win over hearts and minds. The sales pitch is what we stand to lose instead of what we might gain by coming together.
Elections have become about personalities and distractions rather than advancing policy ideas to address actual problems.
Democrats are also sounding alarmist with President Joe Biden making a public address on Wednesday to warn us that the very future of our country is at stake.
He said there are candidates in several states who’ve refused to commit to accepting the results of the elections they are in.
We do appear to have reached a point where the stigma of looking like a poor loser has been replaced with wallowing in conspiracies including election fraud to save face.
Democrats advance their own conspiracy theories that Donald Trump is attempting to stack the deck with loyalists who will stop investigations into his dealings and allow him to act with impunity if he wins back the White House.
Sounds a bit like he’s Palpatine hatching an intricate ploy to eradicate the guardrails of presidential power and replace our democracy with an authoritarian empire “to thunderous applause,” right?
I’m not endorsing anyone or playing favorites. Just pointing out the strategies I’m seeing employed by the campaigns, who’ve raised millions of dollars so they have a LOT at stake.
Both sides must motivate voters to want to RUN -- not walk -- to the polls with a sense of urgency to prevent a catastrophe.
Regardless, we will wake up next Wednesday (I hope) and still need to co-exist with one another.
The designated boogeymen the campaigns have warned us is nearly at our doorstep will magically retreat from public scrutiny as they take a brief break from the electioneering.
The winners next week will pause to gloat, then take credit for things the public likes while blaming those other guys for anything we don’t like.
The losers will lick their wounds and spend the next two years convincing us that we asked for the misery they would have prevented.
Both sides will argue, beginning very soon, that the stakes are even higher in 2024.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
