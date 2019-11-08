Editor,
There are two things that we can never repay as long as we live in this life:
1. Jesus Christ being born God in the flesh. Suffered in the flesh being tempted by Satan. Experienced human suffering as we humans do. Died on the cross to redeem us from our sins; and rose again defeating the curse of death.
2. Forever indebted to our veterans and our soldiers who served this country willingly or unwillingly served this country. Died on the battlefields. Took bullets or shrapnel. Wounded for life physically and mentally for the rest of their lives.
All of this: that we all take for granted nor take time to give a thought. For these two reasons we have our freedom, and made the United States for over two hundred years.
Glory be to my God. And my honor to the veterans, men and women, who made this nation great. God bless our veterans.
Jerry Turlington,
Fort Payne
