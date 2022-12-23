Our View: "Christmas is a reminder to love"

Opinion: "Even for those who are not religious, Christmas offers a chance to experience empathy and marvel at the beauty of something as simple as displays of lights in the town square."

 Steven Stiefel

God sent His only son in the flesh to offer salvation to the world. In a sense, this act served as a reminder of His enduring love for His creation and is a reminder that even the most wicked among us is not beyond redemption if we turn to goodness.

Each December, we commemorate that beautiful gesture, an annual holiday reminder that we should dial back the hate, turn up the benevolence and demonstrate empathy and compassion for those with the fewest worldly possessions among us.

