Our View: "Christmas is a reminder to love"

God sent His only son in the flesh to offer salvation to the world. In a sense, this act served as a reminder of His enduring love for His creation and is a reminder that even the most wicked among us is not beyond redemption if we turn to goodness.
Each December, we commemorate that beautiful gesture, an annual holiday reminder that we should dial back the hate, turn up the benevolence and demonstrate empathy and compassion for those with the fewest worldly possessions among us.
Millions of people open their hearts (through their wallets) to donate to the less fortunate. The need is greater than ever in these difficult times, but human beings demonstrate that we do still care about one another. As deep and as wide as the partisan divide has become in this country, only the most cynical person will turn his or her back on the concept of a child experiencing the wonder and joy of the holiday season, which evokes that original gesture of offering a Savior to the world, offering HOPE.
Even for those who are not religious, Christmas offers a chance to experience empathy and marvel at the beauty of something as simple as displays of lights in the town square.
The commercial side of Christmas gets most of the attention, and yes, our local merchants surely appreciate every penny you’ve spent with them. But what really matters is the feeling behind the gift, which is just as beautiful when given freely - even when there’s no actual thing awaiting in wrapping paper. We thank our readers and advertisers for your support.
