Everyone should experience D.C

Having just returned from Washington D.C., where I traveled with my family to commemorate my senior year in college, I can say the cherry blossoms are something everyone should experience at least once in their life.
For over a century, our nation’s capital has celebrated the bloom of the Japanese cherry blossom trees. The National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place March 20-April 17, providing the optimal time to see the cherry trees in peak bloom.
In 1912, the mayor of Tokyo, Yukio Ozaki, gifted then-First Lady Helen Taft more than 3,000 Japanese cherry trees. Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, then took two tress and planted them at the back of the Tidal Basin, about 125 feet south of Independence Avenue.
These trees still stand today and symbolize the beginning of the National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrated every year.
Even after the second World War, the annual celebration of the blossoms continued. In the early 1950s, the grove where the cherry blossoms originated in Japan began to wither because the trees were neglected during WWII, so Japan requested help from the United States to restore the grove. The National Park Service swiftly gathered and shipped budwood from the descendants of those original trees.
The restoration of the grove in Japan completed a cycle that began more than 30 years ago. These efforts also helped to restore the friendship between two countries who had fought each other not 10 years earlier. Their friendship is eternally symbolized with each season’s bloom.
These trees can be seen at the Tidal Basin, Jefferson Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the Martin Luther King Memorial. But the majority of the blooms are located on the shoreline of East Potomac Park and travels all the way to Hains Point.
Walking along the Tidal Basin, one word kept popping into my head: ethereal. I racked my mind over and over to try and find another descriptive term, but I came up empty.
Maybe it had something to do with having just visited both the Korean and Vietnam War memorials. As I saw the statues representing our veterans who fought for foreigners they did not even know, it left me with a sense of pride for my country that I hadn’t felt in a while.
Then I walked to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial, and what a sight to see! If you were to ever make a trip to D.C., this must be a stop.
The Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial is made entirely out of white granite with two ginormous slabs of granite and an opening in between that acts as an entrance to the statue. Once you walk through the granite slabs, there in front of you is the statue of Rev. King, which stands just as tall and large as the impact he left on the world.
Once you’re facing the statue, to the left is a wall covered in quotes from his many speeches. My continuation of rekindled pride for my country swelled in my chest after seeing King’s memorial.
As I looked around, I saw people from all over the country, all races, backgrounds and cultures looking up, eyes gathering as much detail as they could.
My enjoyment of the second day of the trip suffered due to a bone-chilling cold and merciless wind. I overheard worried talk about the blossoms getting blown from the tree limbs or harmed by a deep freeze, but when the sun rose on the third day, the blossoms were still there, pretty and pink.
It speaks to the strength that is hidden in what is delicate and dainty, of the blossoms to somehow withstand gale force winds and chilling temperatures throughout the night.
Maybe this year during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival a new word or two will be added to the long list used to describe a hidden strength, rising to the surface during times of turmoil.
I think we all need to witness how strong and hopeful we can be, even when it seems impossible.
And to think, all of this came from a small pink blossom the size of my fingernail.
