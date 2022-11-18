Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is space.
No, I’m not talking about the ongoing debate about whether or not there should be two spaces after a period at the end of a sentence. There shouldn’t, by the way. It’s an outdated practice that drives editors of print publications like this one into frothing-at-the-mouth rages of insanity. I know, I know. All the pro double spacers out there are already rushing to your Underwood typewriters to click me out a hastily written letter espousing the virtue of double tapping that space bar. It would be even hastier if you weren’t wasting all that time double spacing, but I digress. And your letter with the double spaces after the periods can’t reach me where I live, anyway. It’s 2022. I live in 2022.
Anyway, I’m talking about outer space. As in, “the final frontier” and all that good stuff.
I’ve always been fascinated by things related to outer space and space travel. Who knows why? Maybe it was because of the prevalence of science fiction movies and television shows in my youth, or maybe it had to with childhood roughly coinciding with the Apollo Project.
It’s astounding to me that there are some out there who still try to deny the moon landing took place, who argue that it was some sort of Hollywood fake out produced by Stanley Kubrick.
People forget that Apollo 11 was followed by six additional trips to the moon, and all but one – Apollo 13 (someone should make a movie about that, huh?) – landed successfully, with 12 men in total walking on the moon.
Every argument about the moon landings being a hoax has been debunked.
The Apollo 11 astronauts planted a lunar laser retroreflector array on the surface of the moon which is still there today, allowing scientists to reflect lasers off of it and measure the exact distance from the Earth to the moon at any given time. There are literal footprints on the moon which haven’t eroded over time due to the conditions there.
We may soon have proof that will silence even the most ardent of skeptics, as astronauts might soon be able to lay eyes on those footprints of old as humans may be returning there live and in-person, after some 50 years.
On Wednesday, NASA launched the Artemis 1 rocket, carrying the Orion spacecraft, which broke away after reaching space.
This time around, the Orion is manned by mannequins and designed to collect vital data during a test run – but, the eventual idea is for the Orion to carry a live crew, who will return to the lunar surface.
This isn’t just about returning to the moon to collect more space rocks and whatnot – this is the first step in establishing a long-term human presence there. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions that also designed to send humans to explore the surface of Mars.
Read that again and let it really sink in.
Popular science fiction views this moment in two very separate and distinct ways, either as a precursor to disaster or conversely towards evolution and advancement.
On a day when war rages in Europe and the newscasts are filled with stories of murder and horror, there is also – this. Space represents the unknown. It’s dark, scary, foreboding.
Actor William Shatner, who famously played the part of Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies, joined a suborbital space tourism flight last year. In a subsequent book, describing his experience of looking out into space, wrote, “All I saw was death.”
That’s one observation, but I prefer to see potential – there’s something about just seeing a photo of the Earth from space, how it suddenly looks so small, so fragile. It makes me wonder why we humans so often get caught up in our petty differences.
Okay, maybe that whole double spacing after a period thing isn’t such a big deal after all (thought I still maintain my earlier stance).
Imagine the power of viewing that image “in real life,” from the window of a spacecraft.
After the launch earlier this week, Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson had this to say to her mission control team,
“This is your moment. We are all part of something incredibly special: The first launch of Artemis, the first step in returning our country to the moon and on to Mars. What you have done today will inspire generations to come.”
Another giant leap for mankind.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
