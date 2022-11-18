Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is space.

No, I’m not talking about the ongoing debate about whether or not there should be two spaces after a period at the end of a sentence. There shouldn’t, by the way. It’s an outdated practice that drives editors of print publications like this one into frothing-at-the-mouth rages of insanity. I know, I know. All the pro double spacers out there are already rushing to your Underwood typewriters to click me out a hastily written letter espousing the virtue of double tapping that space bar. It would be even hastier if you weren’t wasting all that time double spacing, but I digress. And your letter with the double spaces after the periods can’t reach me where I live, anyway. It’s 2022. I live in 2022.

