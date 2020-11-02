The youngest will not remember; the oldest will never forget. This statement summarizes the plight of the 545 children who were separated from their parents at the Texas-Mexico border seemingly, for the sake of political gain.
The Bible asks in Mark 8:36, “For what shall profit a man if he shall gain the whole world, but lose his soul?”
Americans of all races, ethnicities, and denominations should be appalled at these fates of these missing children. What happened to their parents?
According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), nearly 5,500 families were separated by the Trump administration in 2017 and 2018. The children were placed in “shelters” with few amenities, like blankets, soap, and medicines. This halt to entrance in the United States of families seeking asylum, was imposed in 2017, shortly after President Trump took office.
Many of these unfortunate children were later placed with sponsors; however, it seems no one properly recorded the whereabouts of the children and their parents for the purpose of later reuniting them.
Recently, when a federal judge ordered that the parents and children be located, it was discovered that there were no adequate records available for tracing the whereabouts of these children or their parents.
What happened to them? To have had my children ripped from my arms would have been death to me. Is that what happened to them? Where is the outrage?
Jan Stevens,
Sylvania, Alabama
