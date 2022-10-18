I don’t know who needs to hear this, but... It’s going to be okay.
And even if it isn’t -- even if you are hurling head first into a catastrophe -- you’ll face whatever’s out there, do what you’ve got to do and emerge from the other side of it as a survivor.
Maybe you feel stuck in a rut. A bad relationship that is robbing you of joy in life. A career that seems stuck in limbo. Feelings of loneliness that are almost too much to bear.
There’s always a solution. You simply need faith to believe the sun will rise again and the patience to await a morning when you’ll wake up and feel a weight lifted.
Religion gives us the coping mechanism to lift up our worries to a higher power and accept our fates as out of our hands -- in a good way -- trusting that the universe has our backs.
Religion also offers us the concept of redemption, so our past does not dictate our future.
The present can -- if we make poor decisions or fail to act decisively because we fear risk of loss.
Something told me to write on this topic this week, to offer encouragement to someone who is struggling. Aren’t we all?
The last three years have left us traumatized.
There’s a mountain of concerns to be depressed and upset about right now: shocking inflation, rising gas prices, the inhumanity of the war in Ukraine, bitter political divisions, a pandemic that won’t just give up and go away, etc..
You don’t even have to leave your house to feel your hope and life-force drained. But everything is temporary, so take comfort in knowing that bad times eventually end.
I’ve been guilty of bracing for the inevitability of pain instead of simply enjoying being in a good place in life. We need to enjoy it while we can and be grateful for it.
Similarly, when we are down, we simply need to lay low and get through tough situations that aren’t the end of the world. Stay grounded and keep your head clear. Allowing emotions to overwhelm us only makes matters worse.
As I tell our staff when I see them affected by pressure, “there is no crouching tiger in the corner, waiting to pounce and eat you...”
Attitude makes a huge difference in the ease of making it through life. A good attitude turns obstacles into challenges into opportunities. That’s not pollyanna talk but constructive framing.
Every moment we face offers us something of value. Even the most humiliating moment we’re desperate to forget offers valuable life lessons that are key to not repeating our mistakes.
Social media makes it easier than ever to look at other people and feel jealous of what they have and you lack. We were all born with different sets of cards. Some are born with a silver spoon while others are born with nothing. Life is pain.
You may complain all you want and get angry with God or your family for not giving you the things to get ahead in life. Allowing yourself to feel like a victim feels good but weasels out of the responsibility to knit together a better life, which ultimately falls on you. The life you desire is on the other end of whatever you don’t want to deal with.
Stop expecting and start working. Stop complaining and start giving.
The people who become successful are the ones who embrace the uncomfortable, rip off that Band-aid and act boldly.
We shouldn’t compare our lives to others because we don’t know what someone had to do to get what they have, how many hours they put in risking everything when success was not guaranteed. It’s toxic to expect a level playing field or only go after shortcuts.
Don’t be too jealous of our neighbor, but do ask yourself what you offer the sort of people you want to attract more of in your life.
Realtors use the term “curbside appeal” to refer to the aesthetic attractiveness of a property, as viewed from some distance by a prospective buyer. Several inexpensive tasks can improve the curb appeal of a home, such as fresh paint or clean landscaping. If you’re in a rut and struggling, consider what you might do differently. Read a book, take a class, invest in some new clothes. You might be surprised how these things can reset your life.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.