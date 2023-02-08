Dear Editor:

The Valley Head Science Club is planning a four-night field trip to Dauphin Island Sea Lab April 14-18. Students will be immersed in field classes to learn more about our wetland ecology. During one of these hands-on classes, students will design, build and test their own unique remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Students will also go out on a research vessel to learn how scientists study estuaries by exploring the types of equipment used by scientists, and they will discuss Alabama’s watersheds, the species that inhabit estuaries and how humans affect these critical coastal habitats through their actions.

