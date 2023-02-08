The Valley Head Science Club is planning a four-night field trip to Dauphin Island Sea Lab April 14-18. Students will be immersed in field classes to learn more about our wetland ecology. During one of these hands-on classes, students will design, build and test their own unique remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Students will also go out on a research vessel to learn how scientists study estuaries by exploring the types of equipment used by scientists, and they will discuss Alabama’s watersheds, the species that inhabit estuaries and how humans affect these critical coastal habitats through their actions.
In order to make this trip more affordable to our students, we are asking for donations to help cover costs. Sea Lab expenses are approximately $7,500, which additional expenses such as bus transportation and meals while traveling are an additional estimated $2,500.
If you would like to make a donation, checks can be made payable to Valley Head School with a note stating it is for Sea Lab. Businesses who make donations of $250 or more will have their names and/or logos placed on the back of our science club shirts. All donations are tax deductible.
We appreciate any and all support we receive from our community and local businesses.
Please consider supporting this wonderful experience. We thank you in advance for your consideration in making this very memorable and engaging trip a reality for our students.
Jennifer Manning Kelly Maddox
