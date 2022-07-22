When yesterday meets tomorrow

I wonder what people will look back on in 50 years and think is/was seriously backward.
Browsing issues from decades past, we find some jaw-dropping ads.
Events like the Occupy Wall Street or #MeToo movements instigate tectonic shifts in how we perceive one another.
Movies depicting time travel specialize in highlighting how weird and different things were, but we rely on satire for a preview of what we will eventually realize is weird.
Looking back at the 1970s, my childhood years, seat belts were entirely optional. We rode unrestrained in the back of my dad’s pickup truck. When I’m tempted to think we overcompensate on safety these days, I remember that the speed limit used to be 55 mph, which feels unbearably sloooooow today.
It’s also tempting to think that people aren’t friendly anymore, but my parents often entertained random guests who stopped by the house unannounced. It didn’t even seem rude or nosy, but if someone knocks on my front door today when they aren’t expected, they’d better be holding one of those big sweepstakes checks!
Even getting an out-of-the-blue call on my personal phone seems like an intrusion. Perhaps because most of the time it is a stranger attempting to sell me an extended warranty.
Speaking of phones, we used to shove each other into the swimming pool if someone got a little bit close to the edge. Do that now and you might end up looking like a jerk in a viral video and are expected to spend hundreds of dollars to replace someone else’s iPhone.
It has to be tough to be a screenwriter these days – and not just because you have to come up with reasons why characters can’t simply get out of dilemmas by using their iPhones.
Change is tough because it can require adjustments, but it isn’t necessarily bad and occasionally overdue. But often annoying, especially as I get more years in the rear view mirror and become less enamored with altering my routines.
Nearly every day I read some article telling me what’s no longer appropriate to laugh at or poke fun.
Several of the popular movies I used to enjoy are now deemed “problematic” because of scenes casually celebrating sexual assault (“Revenge of the Nerds”), racism (“Blazing Saddles”), sexual harassment (“The Breakfast Club”), stalking (“Love Actually”), transphobia (“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “The Silence of the Lambs”), or kidnapping and brainwashing (“Overboard”).
Much of the humor from my youth wouldn’t cut it today because it, for example, viciously mocked gay people.
Tomboys existed without overt suspicion and there were no preferred pronouns declared. Few back then could have predicted we’d arrive at a society where it became normalized for two men or women to get married.
Many in my generation grew up watching M*A*S*H on television – one of the 13 channels available to watch -- and recall the character of Corporal Maxwell Klinger, played by Jamie Farr, who cross-dressed to attempt to earn a Section Eight discharge to get out of the Korean War. It was a source of humor that Klinger’s commanding officers were never “fooled”. Behavior becoming more accepted today was treated as psychiatric disorders.
Remember those womanless beauty pageants where big, burly fellows with a sea of chest hair put on dresses? Now it happens minus the irony.
The good thing about reducing stigma is that foreign spies have to dig much deeper to find secrets terrible enough to blackmail people to commit treason. And people don’t walk around feeling like impostors in their own skin.
You really didn’t see alternative lifestyles when I was a kid. I watched a commercial last night that showed a woman sitting on a toilet and proudly declaring that women poop.
Stop the Presses!
There are new perspectives being aired in public by groups who’ve been marginalized before.
I’m trying to keep an open mind because I’m sure we still have much to learn from each another.
Back in the day, animated shows only aired on Saturday mornings. You watched stuff as it aired or you missed it. Spoilers only existed as ruining the twist endings of movies.
I entertained myself by watching episodes of “Star Trek”, “Gilligan’s Island” and “I Dream of Jeannie”. Several old shows have been remade with modern versions, often reflecting the increased complexity and sophistication of a society confronting change.
Fifty years from now? People will marvel at how much plastic we casually discard into landfills and oceans, how hyper-politicized everything has become, how dysfunctional/corrupt our government is, how much sugar we feed our children, how damaging social media is to our mental health, and how many hours we work.
Buckle up, kids. Here comes tomorrow.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.