Elizabeth Wheatley, director of the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, spoke to the Fort Payne Optimist Club this week. Brian Baine and I had asked her to come up with a wish list of things they need for the CAC and the Gathering Place.
These two places are so important to this community. They help hundreds of children each year get through situations that most us of cannot imagine going through.
The list of items is a mixture of security items, building maintenance projects, toys for children, basic cleaning supplies and things to make the children feel at ease while there. The total for the two lists equaled around $12,000. The Optimist Club made a motion right then to give $2000 to the CAC to cover the immediate needs of the Gathering Place.
I would like to see the community come together and raise the remaining $10,000 for the CAC. There is not a better organization in this county. The employees at the CAC work with abused children in our area every day, and those employees are sometimes all those children have. I want to challenge each of you to open your hearts and your wallets and donate to the CAC. You can contact them directly 256-997-9700, mail donations to P.O. Box 680173 Fort Payne, AL 35968-1603 or make donations through their website at www.dekalbcac.org. All donations are tax deductible. Tell them you want to make their wish list a reality. In the words of Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” Thank you in advance.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.