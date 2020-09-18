Editor:
We are planning a Prayer March for our Nation on September 26 at the City Park from 11am-12pm. Franklin Graham who established Samaritans Purse is announcing on TV that he is inviting Christians to Washington DC at noon Eastern Time for a Prayer March on the Mall from the Washington Monument to the Capitol Building. Since we are on Central Time ours will be at 11am to 12pm.
Many of us cannot attend this event and since it is being observed in more than a 1,000 cities thus we have planned one for DeKalb County.
I believe our only hope to reclaim the USA at this crucial time is the intervention of our
Great God. “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then will I hear from Heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14. You will note he says “If my people” not the unbelieving masses.
If you are concerned about our children, lost souls, looting, rioting and defiance of authority please join us.
Mary Ann Cole, Fort Payne, Alabama
