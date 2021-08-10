I just wanted to say how impressed I was by the rapid and effective decision made by the new Fort Payne School Superintendent, Brian Jett, and the School Board to require masks to be worn in city schools. At a time when politics seemed to be driving too many health decisions, this one was driven by a concern for the more important issue. Well done!
Kathleen Reed, Rainsville, Alabama
