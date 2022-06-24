No mo’ Mo thanks to Trump

During Tuesday’s Primary Run-Off Election, six-term Congressman Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, learned the most important lesson about Donald Trump: Loyalty is a one-way street. But payback may be coming.
Brooks, 68, was humiliated by Katie Britt, the winner of the GOP Primary. She received 74% of the vote in DeKalb County. While acknowledging defeat, Brooks congratulated the Alabama Democratic Party, implying Britt is one of those so-called RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) despite solid credentials as former chief of staff and press secretary to the man she seeks to replace, six-term United States Senator Richard Shelby, as well as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.
What a classless, sore loser Brooks showed himself to be (there’s a lot of that going around these days). He suggested that elections might be unnecessary if voters are going to make dumb choices – a talking point that does his party no favors as the opposition vocally alleges gerrymandering and voter suppression.
Have politicians lost all sense of good sportsmanship? And will this trend of questioning election outcomes if you lose come back to bite Republicans in a circular firing squad? Ain’t no Democrats left runnin’ much round here.
Trump’s brand takes a daily hit with each new revelation, yet he remains the apparent king maker in Republican politics.
This U.S. Senate race was ugly from the start. I met Britt when she campaigned in Fort Payne last October at the Coal & Iron Building. Among her staff was Fort Payne High graduate Collyn Davis.
She took aim squarely at “MAGA Mo” and told local Republicans that Alabama needs a senator who is “more concerned with helping citizens than writing provocative Tweets trying to audition to become personalities on Fox News.”
This sweet looking petite lady has a ferocious bite!
I’ve also met Britt’s November opponent, Will Boyd, who is a very dynamic speaker. Short of some major slip-up or scandal, she’s likely already talking to decorators. Boyd might have stood a chance if Brooks had won with his far right strategy of being the most unhinged candidate and public hearings by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack prove his rhetoric inspired the violence as part of a “criminal conspiracy”.
Brooks, who famously became the first sitting congressman to announce his intentions to vote against the ratification of the 2020 election results showing Trump lost despite any actual proof of election fraud.
Mo Brooks set the angry tone at a pro-Trump rally before a riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 -- the day Congress assembled to certify those election results. Brooks wore body armor during the rally in which he branded Democrats as “socialists” and urged Republicans to “start taking names and kicking ass.”
According to the U.S. Justice Department, federal prosecutors have charged hundreds with crimes arising from the Capitol riot, including use of deadly weapons against police officers.
Brooks reportedly had multiple conversations with Trump about pardons for lawmakers, but the president declined. Pardons for what? Innocent people don’t normally ask to be let off the hook before deputies even show up with a warrant.
After Trump declined a pardon, Brooks admitted he was asked to “rescind” the election results.
This led Trump to label Brooks as “woke,” an adjective originally referring to awareness of social inequalities that has become a pejorative used in a disparaging context to imply negative associations to political ideas involving identity and race.
Trump recently endorsed Britt, who polling already had suggested was likely to win bigly. It almost felt like he did this just to spite Mo.
Perhaps in retaliation (?), Brooks now wants to testify under condition that it is public. He must want Trump to watch it live and sweat what he’ll say now that he faces legal jeopardy and his political career is finished. I seriously doubt he will risk prison to protect Trump.
It’s important that all the people who say Trump is guilty of wrongdoing have testified under oath. All the people who insist he’s innocent have refused to do the same.
I know that Trump remains extremely popular and I respect those who support him. I understand that it must feel hurtful to see someone they admire under legal scrutiny. He’s a deeply polarizing public figure who popularity is owed, in part, to the degree with which he upsets his critics. Seeing Democrats shocked and horrified is part of his appeal.
My preferred presidential role model is George Washington, who could have declared himself King of a new American nation but instead demonstrated why he commanded so much trust and respect by making way for a successor. His example endured for 244 years until a reality TV game show host decided that peaceful transitions of power are for wimps. The country feels worse off with Trump’s hyper-mean-spirited political style, which values strength and dominance and views compromise as profane.
Trump also stands in contrast to a figure like Al Gore, the former vice president who swallowed his pride after the Supreme Court handed a contested election to his opponent, then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush; Gore conceded the outcome “for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy.”
Trump’s ego clearly relishes the attention and power he commands, and he’s counting on the GOP seizing back control of Congress so Jan. 6 can be conveniently forgotten.
Once it becomes clear that Trump’s no longer a viable threat to run again or loses his capacity to crush the Mo Brookian-aspirations of politicians who fail to kiss his ring, others will turn on him with haste.
