We owe it to neighbors, state and country to fill out the 2020 Census

Dear Editor,
Alabama is in danger of losing not just federal funding, but even a seat in Congress because too few of us are answering the census. There is a very real danger of Minnesota taking one of our seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
I have heard from a great many people who are willing to answer, but don’t know how, and have not received a census mailer. Here are the steps to answer, in order, starting from the Google homepage—even if you didn’t get a mailer.
1. Go to the Google homepage.
2. Search for “take the census” and click on “Take the 2020 Census today.”
3. Click on the green oblong shape saying “RESPOND.”
4. Click on the blue rectangle on the right that says “Start Questionnaire.”
5. Click on the words, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
6. From this point, the process is self-explanatory.
(Instructions also pictured below)
Taking the census is a duty that the U.S. Constitution requires of our government, and therefore we all bear the duty to answer. Federal funding for our state and the number of seats Alabama gets in Congress depend on our responses. We owe it to our neighbors, our state and our country to carry out this duty.
Sincerely,
Scott C. Lloyd, Centre, Alabama
