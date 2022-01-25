Bubba Ray (fictitious) was winding down a steep and crooked mountain pass at breakneck speed. If he had hit something, it would have surely given clarity to the term “breakneck!” His truck had five gears, four forward and one backward, but he usually used only two…fast and faster! Some people claimed he had learned to drive before he learned to walk! We all know that couldn’t be true, but he did hit the roads long before he did so legally. He drove those crooked mountain roads like a thrill seeker skiing down a snow-covered mountainside. He rarely ever geared down his pickup truck into a lower gear as he made his mountain descents. He might tap his brakes a time or two, but he knew much better than to ride them all the way down the steep declines. He had seen too many big-rig drivers burn their brakes up coming down Lookout Mountain on Alabama Highway 35. Joe’s Truck Stop is at the bottom of that gap, but it is not the kind of stop you want to make. The stops there are sudden and often deadly! Joe’s Truck Stop is a solid-rock wall that does not serve coffee or sell diesel fuel.
Double-yellow lines marked the highway from top to bottom, but that did not always deter ole Bubba Ray from crossing over them. No, not even he would dare to pass another vehicle on such a road. Besides that, there wasn’t anyone in front of him to be passed. He crossed over the lines because at the rate of speed he was traveling, he couldn’t hold his truck on his side of the road. Before he came out of the turn, he saw another vehicle coming up the mountain toward him. The other driver was clinging to the edge of the road with everything he could muster just to hang on. Then Bubba Ray saw the man’s left arm hanging out the window and frantically motioning for Billy Bob to slow down. Bubba Ray never touched his brakes. When he thought the oncoming driver was in earshot, Bubba Ray shouted, “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to drive! I can handle this road with my eyes closed!” As the other driver passed by, ole Bubba Ray heard him shout, “Hog! Hog!” Bubba Ray shouted back, “I’m not hogging anything! You have plenty of room to pass on by!” Then, Bubba Ray went on around the next bend in the road, where he ran upon the biggest hog that he had ever seen in his life…standing right in the middle of his lane.” Suddenly, he realized what the other driver had meant, but it was too late to do Bubba Ray any good!
My mama used to say, “You can’t tell that boy anything.” Actually, we can tell anybody, anything. What we can’t do is make them listen. Sometimes we do hear, but misinterpret or misunderstand, the well-intended words of others. Sometimes, we may be too “pig-headed” (pun intended) to heed the wise warnings or instructions that others send our way. There are often people in our lives who have already traveled the road that we are headed down. They may have information of what lies around the next curve, that we have no way of knowing. Sometimes, we need to stop, look, and listen to what others have to say. There is also a book that can help us. It is a road map to life, that gives us instructions about how to navigate these roads, as well as where they lead. Safe travels!
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
