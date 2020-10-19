Tricia Clinton-Dunne was a force for good here at The Times-Journal and for the community during her 15 years with the newspaper.
She put her heart and soul into both and it showed, both in how the newspaper reported on important issues facing Fort Payne and DeKalb County, and how involved she was in so many aspects of the community.
Tricia will be missed here at the newspaper, and we wish her well in her new role as the City Treasurer for the City of Fort Payne.
Tricia has left some big shoes to be filled, to be sure, but fill them we will and fill them we will very soon.
You see, the dedication to the paper and to the community Tricia showed is but the latest example of the approach to the position taken by the publisher of The Times-Journal. Ben Shurett, J.D. Davidson and David Clemons are other examples from recent history as well.
Rest assured, the next publisher will continue this important tradition of professional integrity and community service that comes with being the leader of community journalism here in DeKalb County.
Also rest assured, in the meantime, our staff will continue to work extremely hard, under difficult circumstances, to provide you the very best community newspaper in the entire state of Alabama.
— Our View is the opinion of the Times-Journal’s editorial board, which includes Owner Patrick Graham and Managing Editor Emily Kirby.
