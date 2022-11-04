Something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately is Daylight Saving Time.
That’s mainly because it’s coming to an end this weekend as we “fall back” to Standard Time.
Sunday, at 2 a.m., we will all dutifully set our clocks back one hour. Well, it’s 2022 so – for the most part – our clocks will all set themselves back one hour.
You might be slightly more familiar with Standard Time under its other name, “The Time That Everyone Hates With the White-Hot Passion of a Hundred Blazing Suns” – you know, like the sun we soon won’t be seeing quite as much of anymore.
Sure, we theoretically get “an extra hour of sleep” out of the deal, but that’s about the only good thing one can say about the switch. And that’s usually not even completely true, because most of us rationalize staying up at least an hour later because we know we’re getting an extra hour, thus squandering the extra hour.
To be fair, there are presumed pros and cons to both ST and DST, but the “cons” have more to do with the act of changing the time than following a specific schedule.
Let’s break it down.
DST: longer days, rainbows, happiness. Standard Time: dark by 4 p.m., less Vitamin D, Seasonal Affective Disorder, promotes vampirism.
It’s easy to see why DST is preferred and ST is universally despised. Okay, maybe not by EVERYONE.
Standard time does have a few advocates. The clinically insane. Satanists. People who hate kittens. Nickelback enthusiasts.
How did we get here in the first place? Why do we have two different time standards for different months of the year?
The history of Daylight Saving Time is complex. Benjamin Franklin is often credited with originating the idea, but that’s not exactly true – he only suggested a change in sleeping schedules, and that was part of a satirical essay directed towards Parisians.
So, where did the idea come from?
Some sources credit an entomologist from New Zealand who, in 1895, suggested a similar idea so he would (no lie) have more daylight for bug hunting. Other sources point to Englishman William Willett who advocated for the UK to push clocks forward 80 minutes between April and October to allow for more sunshine in the day – he even wrote a brochure called ‘The Waste of Daylight” in 1907 and spent much of his life and personal fortune pushing the idea, but Parliament wouldn’t get on board. Willett died without ever realizing his sunshine dream.
Despite popular belief, DST in the U.S. wasn’t actually implemented for the benefit of farmers to have “longer days” to work in the fields. First Germany and then the U.S. enacted national Daylight Saving Time during World War I. It didn’t last long in the U.S., being repealed in 1919. That’s because the time switch actually conflicted with the interests of farmers at the time, who heavily opposed the measure – turns out, things like the internal schedule of milk cows was dictated more by nature than by the moo moos checking the fancy Rolex watches worn on their hooves.
The U.S. famously returned to national DST during World War II, calling it “war time.” The uniformity ended shortly after the war and it got really confusing afterwards, as states and municipalities were left free to pick and choose their own time change schedules. Thus began the Great War Between the States and Localities Regarding the Setting Forwards and Backwards of the Clocks, which ended in 1966 when North Carolina surrendered to South Carolina over burgers and Pepsi at the Char-Grill and the U.S. enacted the Uniform Time Act, standardizing when CST and ST begin and end. Arizona and Hawaii remained on ST, but both those states have plenty of sunshine to spare.
I know what you’re thinking. Why not kick standard time to the curb and embrace our true love, DST? We did.
In May 2021, Alabama passed an act to do that very thing – to permanently adopt DST as the one, true, and only time. But, there’s a catch. Due to that aforementioned national mandate passed back in ’66, it requires Congressional approval. As in, the U.S. Congress.
Back in March, the U.S. Senate voted to pass the measure, but unfortunately the U.S. House has yet to pick it up. When (or if) the House will do so remains to be seen.
Until then, it would seem that, much like Congress, we will all just have to remain in the dark.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: mark@columnist.com.
