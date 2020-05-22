Dear Editor,
Everyday someone takes their own life and countless others think about it.
As a retired criminal investigator, I have been called to many homes where a loved one has ended their life. I have witnessed the devastation this leaves behind. I was the last person a friend of mine talked to before ending his life.
Suicide is real and no one is exempt from those feelings that preclude it. Pastors, police, fire, medics and even nurses have taken their own life. This letter is simply to remind folks there is help. No one must walk through life and periods of perceived hopelessness alone.
We are blessed to have The SAM Foundation in DeKalb County. These folks are an awesome resource. Reach out to them if you are ever struggling, discouraged or depressed. The number for the suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You can text “Talk” to 741741.
Suicide is real but it is not the answer, please reach out, do not attempt to carry your burden alone. Help is available. I am not a professional counselor, but I am willing to listen. These days are tough and unusual, but you are not alone. You can make it, please reach out for help.
Craig White, Rainsville, Alabama
