There is only one generation in our world that has grown up with the sudden advancements of technology and the emergence of social media.
Generation Z or more commonly known as gen z or zoomers, have grown up with the presence of social media which infiltrated everyday life. People who are a part of gen z today are aged 10 to 25.
I personally didn’t have a Facebook page until freshman year of college, but I did have both Instagram and Snapchat profiles when I was 13. Now there is definitely a difference between teenagers today versus when I was that age.
The way I see and perceive social media is different than teenagers today. For me social media is more of a tool which can be used to keep me connected with friends who live across the country. Social media is also a form of presenting yourself to friends, similar to a live action photo album.
But for teens today it isn’t a tool, it’s a crutch.
Teenagers today are consumed by social media. Their self-worth is dictated by how many followers they have and the likes they receive on posts. The accounts which dominate Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter belong to influencers, actors, reality stars and musicians.
The accounts me and my friends followed were “Just girly things,” DIY accounts and maybe a celebrity or two.
My peers and I did not have to scroll through social media and be blasted by altered pictures of men and women who depict society’s acceptable account of beauty.
Teenagers today are constantly shown women like Kim Kardashian who have had plastic surgery. But Ms. Kardashian says her physique is from working out and eating healthy. This is what young girls are being spammed with, they think if they don’t eat and workout constantly they’ll be able to look like Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan.
Recently the Spence family filed a suit against the parent company of Instagram, Meta formerly known as Facebook. The family claims their daughter, Alexis created an Instagram account at the age of 11 and since then she has become addicted to social media and how she perceives herself and others.
The account she made was without her parents’ knowledge and also in violation of Instagram’s age requirement, which is 13 years old. The family’s suit alleges the company’s artificial intelligence algorithm to steer the then 11-year-old Alexis to content which glorifies anorexia and self-harm.
Alexis is now 19 but since she joined Instagram she has been hospitalized for depression, anxiety and anorexia. Her parents used to describe Alexis as confident and happy, but now Alexis has to constantly fight to stay on the path of self-love.
Alexis said even though her parents would take her phone at night and set parent controls on her account she found ways to get around the restrictions. She said one night she was scrolling through Instagram and saw the hashtag #anna, not thinking much about it she clicked on the hashtag. Alexis was slammed with other young women giving tips and tricks on how to get skinny fast.
This isn’t the first case of a family suing Meta because of the negative effects it had on their child. The mother of Selena Rodriguez is suing Meta for
suicide in July of 2020.
Social media means something different to young teens today. It’s a way of life rather than just a past time. Young girls and boys are being spammed with photoshopped pictures of the people they admire and want to be.
Teens are being taught that if you starve yourself and mimic the lifestyle of the latest influencer you’ll be popular and pretty. But in reality, likes and followers only get you so far.
I love social media. I enjoy seeing my friends that I don’t get to see everyday living their lives. I also enjoy posting life events on my page for my friends to see. But is my enjoyment worth the self-confidence and self-worth of young men and women?
Famous people like Kim Kardashian are perpetuating this false idea of beauty. What would happen if women and men like them showed everyone the truth? The good, bad and the ugly truth behind how they look the way they do.
I think this would fundamentally change social media and beauty standards. If people like them did this, it could save young girls like Selena. It could’ve saved young Alexis from years of battling anorexia and depression.
