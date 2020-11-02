We see reports of people having to wait in line for several hours to vote. That is appalling. In an election year in which record voter turnout can be expected, every accommodation available should be extended to the voters; unfortunately, we have public officials who favor just the opposite.
It has been their objective to do all they can to make voting even more difficult. Things such as fewer polling places, false ballots collection boxes and other underhanded schemes to make voters have to risk their lives standing in long lines out in the weather during a pandemic.
If this concerns you, and it should for the sake of our democracy, then I advise you not to vote for anyone running for office under the banner of the party that begins with the letter “R.”
W.R. Ganuet,
Valley Head, Alabama
