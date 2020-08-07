I’ve lived on Sand Mountain for over 20 years, and after living in several parts of the country, Sand Mountain is home. Lots of things give it that home feeling, but I think it’s the people that does it best. When I first moved here, someone entered our house while we were gone one time. Fearing the worst, I crept inside only to find nothing missing, but a huge basket of vegetables was sitting on the table. To this day, I have idea who put it there, but that’s when I learned, Sand Mountain is a great place to live.
And it still is. And one of those people who make it great is Mark Young. I don’t know him all that well, but, since this pandemic has settled upon us, Mark has been going above and beyond what’s expected of a private citizen to make sure his community is being cared for. From almost the very beginning, Mark has rolled up his sleeves, dug into his own pockets and sacrificed his time and talents to prepare meals to anyone in the Henagar area that may need one. Through personal heartaches, illness and aches and pains, Mark had been out front helping in every way he can. Mark is a shining example of what Sand Mountain fold are really about. Our hats are off to Mark Young and those who assist him. We appreciate your compassionate, caring soul, Mark.
Rick Crabtree, Flat Rock, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
